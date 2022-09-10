High school students, adult learners and college transfer students are all invited to the “Meet Maryville” event scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Hosted by Maryville College’s admissions office, the in-person event is designed to help prospective students and their families explore what makes the nationally ranked college unique: providing students with an educational experience that prepares them for anything, connecting them with alumni and peers all over the globe and setting them up for success in any career they choose.
“Even if they’re familiar with Maryville College through attendance at concerts at the Clayton Center or at games by the wonderful student-athletes who make up our nationally respected athletic teams, they’ll learn something new at ‘Meet Maryville,’” said Alayne Bowman, the college’s vice president for admissions and financial aid. “And for those who will be stepping foot on campus for the first time, they’ll get an in-depth overview of the programs of study, campus life, financial aid and scholarships and so many other things that make Maryville College unique.”
After taking part in a welcome address from Maryville College President Bryan F. Coker, attendees will take part in an academic division and student life fair, which will spotlight the broad array of programs of study offered in MC’s nine divisions: behavioral sciences, education, fine arts, health sciences and outdoor studies, humanities, languages and literature, math and computer science, natural sciences and social sciences.
In addition, representatives from numerous campus organizations and departments will showcase the ways that the college helps students prepare for success through faith, learning and community engagement; military-connected resources; disability and accessibility resources; academic support; athletics; career and internship preparation; study abroad and global engagement opportunities; mental health and counseling support; and a smorgasbord of MC-affiliated clubs and organizations.
Following Q&A sessions for students and parents, participants will be given a guided tour of campus and treated to lunch in Pearsons Dining Hall. Post-lunch activities include a get-to-know-the-enrollment-counselors session, a glimpse at the on-campus residence halls; an exploration of fine arts and performance opportunities at the Clayton Center; and interest sessions for students who wish to learn more about MC STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) options.
Throughout the day, the admissions team will be available to discuss financial aid opportunities, the admissions process and to guide students and parents through the application and enrollment process. After the day concludes, Meet Maryville participants have the opportunity to attend the MC Scots football game against the Shenandoah (Virginia) University Hornets for free.
To register, please visit maryvillecollege.edu/meet-maryville. For more information, please email admissions@maryvillecollege.edu or call 865-981-8092.
Other opportunities to visit announced
One additional Meet Maryville Saturday will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17. For students and family members who cannot attend a Meet Maryville, Bowman said her office offers several other options to visit campus.
During the academic year (September through April), the office of admissions offers tours Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET. Saturday tours will be offered this fall at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sept. 10 and 24; Oct. 1, 8, 15 and 29; Nov. 5, 12 and 19; and Dec. 3 and 10.
“Even if they attend a Meet Maryville, we encourage students to schedule an individual visit at a later date, which can be more personalized,” Bowman said. “Visits that allow students to sit in on a class that relates to their area of interest and talk to faculty members who teach in their areas of interest really help prospective students answer that question of ‘fit’ — ‘Am I a good fit for Maryville College?’ ‘Is Maryville a good fit for me?’”
For more information about scheduling a campus tour, please call 865-981-8092 or visit maryvillecollege.edu/visit.
