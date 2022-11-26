With protesters and police officers out front on East Broadway Avenue at Five Points on Friday night, Nov. 25, The Bird & The Book hosted an event that collected more than $2,500 in donations and 150 new toys for foster children.
The restaurant and event venue has been the target of opposition to drag shows, and the Murvul Punk Toy Drive was presented by Coffin Curse Records with 13 performers and three bands.
About five to nine masked protesters, one of whom appeared to have a holstered pistol, held one sign that said "Groomers Are Pedophiles" with a swastika and cross in a circle, sometimes used as a white supremacist symbol. A second sign they held said, "It's OK To Be White."
A total of 10 police units responded to keep the peace between them and a group of 40-50 supporting the event, according to Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp, who said the Maryville Police Department was joined by members of the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
"It was a little rowdy," Crisp said in a phone interview Saturday, Nov. 26, with profanity shouted back and forth.
"God bless the cops; they were trying to keep everyone calm," said Steve Wildsmith, who attended a "Unite Against Hate" rally before the show to support the LGBTQ community.
Describing the protesters, he said, "They all had their faces covered ... At least one of them had a firearm," a handgun in a holster.
"If you're on the side of people who are flying a swastika, in my opinion you might want to rethink your views," Wildsmith said.
The Rev. Valerie Ohle, pastor of Union Grove United Methodist Church in Friendsville, described the protesters as "neo-Nazi wannabes" and said, "It was a pitiful display of hate."
"It's certainly not Christian," said Ohle, whose congregation unanimously voted in 2021 to be a "reconciling congregation" and welcomes people of all gender identities, gender expression and sexual orientation.
"I pray for them and that God heals their hearts," she said of the protesters.
Inside, while most of the drag performers lip sync, that night's show began with J-Ready singing "O Holy Night" live.
Lisa Misosky, an owner of The Bird & The Book and Southland Books and Cafe, said she had received notification Monday of a possible threat through the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism and private security also was on hand. "If you have enough rhetoric coming from co-called pastors it's going to attract a lot of attention," she said.
Misosky said vehicles the protesters used had license plates from areas including Knox, Roane and Maury counties.
She praised the response from local law enforcement, saying "MPD has been awesome."
However she also said, "I slept in the bookstore last night with a gun and a baseball bat."
"The rhetoric being spewed by the quote conservative preachers is going to cause somebody to be hurt, and this is not who Blount County is," she said.
"They're trying to make us into this bastion of hate and intolerance," Misosky said, calling on people to speak up. "Silence equals complicity."
On Facebook Saturday, Nov. 26, one of the most vocal critics of the drag shows at The Bird & The Book posted a video saying that he and his friends were not part of the protest.
“Of course that wasn’t me; I don’t do stuff like that. It wasn’t any of my friends. None of us have ever done anything like that," said Mike Brewer, senior leader of The Well. "If we show up to quote protest, it will be a worship event. That’s the only thing we do is worship and pray," Brewer said in the video.
He also said in the video that in his opinion the protest might have been fake, accusing organizers of having a "marketing campaign" based on saying they are afraid.
“Who’s to say it wasn’t a false flag event to where these people are dressing up. I mean, that’s what they do. They dress in drag; they can surely dress as these terrible white people with their guns holding up signs," Brewer said. "They would love for this to come out as some type of hate crime.”
He went on to describe his opinion of drag performances as being "demonic" and "witchcraft."
"It is a mind molding of children to make them think it is normal for people to dress up and act like this way,” he said.
In a phone interview Saturday, Nov. 26, Brewer said, "None of the people who have been speaking against this have hidden their identity in any way."
"It's crazy to me to show up with masks," he said.
On the video Brewer describes his opinion of drag performances and hosting a pagan group at the venue as "satanic activity."
During the phone interview he said, "They've never heard me speak hate to any of them."
Brewer said he initially asked only for the drag events to not admit children and would not have taken the opposition further if that had happened.
He then discovered a statute that prohibits “adult establishments,” such as cabarets, from operating within 1,000 feet of places of worship and The Well, a charismatic church, falls within that distance from The Bird & The Book. An October event planned to include drag performers was revised after opposition.
Friday night's event was promoted as an event for those 18 and older unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. Mike Billups, owner of Coffin Curse Records, said they check identification at the door. Misosky said, "There was a handful of teens here for the music."
Misosky said community members responded to the expected protest by giving more. "We've had more toys and donations dropped off today," she said Saturday, Nov. 26. "We shifted the narrative," she said, with donations "making a statement against hate and white nationalist crap."
This was the fourth and most successful year for Coffin Curse Records to hold a toy drive. The first event before the pandemic raised about $1,500, and the next two years were limited to being online. Billups said 111 people attended the event at The Bird & The Book, and in addition to 157 new toys donated that night, "All the cash is going to be turned into toys as well."
Donations are still being accepted and will be turned over to the Blount County Foster Group by Dec. 3, he said.
"Our events are always done for charity," Billups said, raising more than $40,000 over five years.
He said nothing in the shows would exceed what would be considered a PG (parental guidance suggested) rating, and he books bands comfortable for all ages. "I would allow my nieces and nephews to come to any event we put on," he said.
"It hurts may soul to read people say that we have anything to our heart other than love for this community," Billups said.
