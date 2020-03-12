Pellissippi State Community College said late Thursday it has extended its spring break for students until March 29 due to coronavirus concerns.
Spring break originally was scheduled from March 16-22. Following the break, the school will offer classes online only from March 30 until April 12.
On Thursday evening, Pellissippi State emailed faculty, staff and students announcing the change.
To the extent possible, classes will be offered online, according to the email, while academic labs and computer labs for use by smaller groups may be open with staggered instruction.
“If you use these facilities, we may ask you questions about your health and recent travel and ask you to practice social distancing,” the email states.
PCSS student travel will not be authorized until April 12 and all events involving more than 15 people planned before that date have been canceled.
The decision follows University of Tennessee’s Wednesday announcement it was moving classes online. UT at Chatanooga suspended in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin suspended on-campus classes until April 3, although those dates could be extended. UT Health Science Center will offer lecture courses remotely, but clinical rotations will continue.
As of late Thursday, Maryville College has not announced moving to an online-only format, but President Tom Bogart advised students on Wednesday to be prepared for the possibility of not having classes on campus after the vacation. Bogart told students to take textbooks, notebooks and devices with them as they head off from the break.
