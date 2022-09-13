The approximately 20 speakers at a public hearing held Tuesday night, Sept. 13, were split. About half told the Blount County Board of Commissioners that setting lot size minimums for new developments is a good means of preserving Blount County’s character. For the rest of the speakers, that proposal would fail on that score and raise housing costs.
The proposal under discussion during the hearing would mandate a minimum ¾ acre lot size for new developments in the Suburbanizing and R1 districts of the county, when those developments are served by public utility sewer.
Bobby Eason, director of Foothills Community Development, a housing nonprofit, pressed commissioners to reject the lot size changes. He said that higher minimums would exacerbate an existing affordability problem.
Spiking land prices have been especially difficult for organizations such as his, he told the board. If the commission adopts the changes, he said, the housing situation will only worsen.
One speaker, Matthew Thomas, characterized the proposed lot size minimums as “gross government overreach.”
Many who spoke against the resolutions informed the commission that they were employed within the real estate sector. Among them, Alice Burrows told the board about a longtime DENSO Manufacturing, Inc., employee — a client of hers — who commutes from Knoxville for lack of housing within her price range in the county.
“Here your DENSO employee now has to live in Knoxville, because she cannot afford to buy a house in Blount County. But she’s using the roads, all of the amenities. And so you’re gonna allow that tax base to go somewhere else,” she said.
Amanda Stone, a real estate agent, said that property values could drop for some by as much as 75%. “With the regulations in place, it makes it more costly to develop, more difficult,” she explained. After concluding her time in front of the podium, Stone requested that members of the real estate industry at the hearing stand for recognition.
“I’d like to congratulate the real estate community for showing up tonight,” Scott Gallison, a supporter of the minimums, said. “This room that you see right now is filled with real estate people and developers and brokers.”
But a year ago, he said, it was packed with people who wished to slow growth.
“You were just looking for a way to kick this thing down the road,” he told commissioners.
Proponents of the measure also argued that its adoption would help to reduce strain on local infrastructure. Cat Griffith-Benson urged commissioners to approve it, saying, “Stop putting the cart miles ahead of the horse. Slow down with the partnership and the recruitment of industries.”
“Our hospital is strained, our roads are laughable, and soon the Blount County that my family has known for five generations will no longer exist,” she continued.
Terri Shields Bobo, an opponent of the city of Alcoa’s annexation of property off Wildwood Road, also spoke in favor of the proposed minimum requirements. “I am facing the possibility of apartment complexes being within spitting distance within my front door,” she informed commissioners.
“I have learned that most county and city commissioners turn a deaf ear to the citizens when it comes to development and the well-being of this county,” she continued.
Supporters of the proposed changes, like the proposal’s opponents, addressed the role property valuations play in such discussions. Jay Clark said, “I am not in favor of losing my property value,” because of dense developments next door. “That said, I am not against affordable housing. This is not about affordable housing.”
“The thing that helps us with affordable housing is proper planning,” he said.
Lot size minimums have been the subjects of draft resolutions within county government since the spring. With the hearing concluded, commissioners have cleared a path toward action on the issue.
