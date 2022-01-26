The Blount County Board of Education is inviting public input on hiring a new director of schools, at a meeting 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.
Tammy Grissom, executive director of the Tennessee School Boards Association, will lead the forum at the BCS Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.
The session is designed to determine views about the issues and challenges facing the school system and the director who will succeed Rob Britt when he retires at the end of June.
"We urge everyone to take the time to let us know what leadership skills will be needed to effectively serve Blount County students," school board Chairman Robby Kirkland said in a memo announcing the meeting. "Your comments will help us determine the criteria to be used in selecting our new director."
