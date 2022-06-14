Blount County Register of Deeds Phyllis Crisp (from left) and state Reps. Bob Ramsey and Art Swann are ready to serve barbecue at the Blount Partnership’s Pigs and Politics event in 2016 at Tuesday at the Maryville College Alumni Gym.
State Rep. Art Swann is on the receiving end of thrown pies during the 2014 Pigs & Politics Legislative Day. The Blount Partnership is hosting the renamed Partners in Politics event from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 21 at Smithview Pavilion.
The public is invited to meet candidates running in the Aug. 4 and Nov. 8 elections and other local elected officials at a free event next week.
Known as the Pigs & Politics Legislative Day from 2012-18, the renamed Partners in Politics event will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 21 at Smithview Pavilion. The event was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The Blount Partnership is promoting the event as “The most unpolitical political event of the year,” with no speeches or agenda, just an invitation to visit with candidates, Blount County elected officials and other state and federal representatives in a relaxed atmosphere with live music and concessions.
Candidates are asked to bring a dessert, which will be auctioned to benefit Blount County Youth Court. Candidates also will participate in an egg toss with a person from the other party to foster bipartisan collaboration. The egg toss winner chooses a nonprofit to receive the $500 winnings, provided by Epic Nine. Concession sales also will benefit the Blount County Youth Court.
Aug. 4 is the federal and state primary, county general and Friendsville and Townsend city elections, as well as the primary for Maryville and Alcoa school board seats. Nov. 8 will be the federal and state general election as well as the Alcoa, Louisville and Maryville city elections.
