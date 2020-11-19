BLOUNT COUNTY
Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors will meet in the hospital auditorium at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Board committees will meet in the auditorium that day as follows: Finance and Audit Committee, combined with the Institutional Planning and Human Resources Committees, 2:30 p.m.
County Commission’s Animal Center Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24. Public comment is permitted in-person at the Blount County Animal Center, 233 Currie Avenue in Maryville.
