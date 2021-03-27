BLOUNT COUNTY
Blount County Board of Education will meet in Regular Session on Thursday, April 1, at 5 p.m. at the Central Office, 831 Grandview Dr., Maryville. There will be a work session regarding the 2021-2022 Budget prior to the meeting from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The meeting may be viewed via Zoom at http://www.blountk12.org/district-calendar by clicking on the calendar event.
