BLOUNT COUNTY
The Blount County Commission’s Information Technology Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom Meeting ID: 968 0338 2287.
The Blount County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 via Zoom Meeting ID: 997 1252 1954.
Public comment for these meetings will be permitted in-person only in the Blount County Courthouse, 327 Court St., Room 430.
