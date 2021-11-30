Friendsville Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, for a public hearing on Ordinance No. 2021-04: Amendment to rezone property at 3151 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway from R-1 to C-2. The regular Board of Commissioners and Utility Board meetings will follow.
