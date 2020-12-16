MARYVILLE
City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, immediately following four public hearings and a Beer Board
• An on-premise permit for Clement Joseph Milanzi doing business as Joe’s Italian Cuisine, 1904 W. Broadway Ave.
• An off-premise permit for Jay A. Patel, Saroji Patel and Jina Patel doing business as 321 Smokeshop at 1805 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.