MARYVILLE

City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, immediately following four public hearings and a Beer Board

meeting at 6:45 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the municipal building’s council chambers. The following beer applications will be reviewed:

• An on-premise permit for Clement Joseph Milanzi doing business as Joe’s Italian Cuisine, 1904 W. Broadway Ave.

• An off-premise permit for Jay A. Patel, Saroji Patel and Jina Patel doing business as 321 Smokeshop at 1805 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway.

