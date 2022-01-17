ALCOA
The regional/municipal Planning Commission will hold their regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Alcoa Municipal Building’s Commission Chambers, 223 Associates Blvd.
Board of Education meeting schedule for Jan. 18 has been moved to Jan. 25.
BLOUNT COUNTY
Collaborative Conferencing Committee of the Blount County Board of Education scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 18, has been rescheduled to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.
