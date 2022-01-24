ALCOA
City Manager’s Briefing will be held at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 28 in the Executive Conference Room of the Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.
FRIENDSVILLE
Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Utility Board meeting will follow. Both meetings will be held at City Hall, 213 West College Ave.
