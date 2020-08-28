BLOUNT COUNTY
The Blount County Budget Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, via Zoom. The meeting ID is 912 1359 8563.
The Blount County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, via Zoom. The meeting ID is 921 6692 1094. The public is permitted to give comments in-person during the meeting in the Blount County Courthouse Room 430.
