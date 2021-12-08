ALCOA
Alcoa City Commission will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the Commission Chambers of the Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.
BLOUNT COUNTY
Blount County Election Commission will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Elections Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.