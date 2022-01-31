TOWNSEND

City Commission will hold a workshop meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 7.

Planning Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10.

City Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

All meetings will be held in the Townsend Municipal Office, 123 Tiger Drive.

Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 21, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

