ROCKFORD
City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at City Hall, 3719 Little River Road.
ALCOA
City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.
Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Harry B. McClurg Boardroom of the Educator Support Center, 524 Faraday St.
