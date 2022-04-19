city manager’s briefing will be at 12:15 p.m. Friday, April 22,
in the Executive Conference Room of the Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.
Board of Commissioners will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, April 22, in the Commission Chambers of the Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd, in a called session for approval of assignment of the West Plant Development agreement and approval of amendment to the West Plant Development agreement.
