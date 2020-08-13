BLOUNT COUNTY
Board of Education’s Calendar Committee will meet virtually on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 3:30 p.m. for discussion and possible action regarding the 2021-22 school calendar. The meeting ID is meet.google.com/qfg-jegk-wbg and the conference call number is 442-321-0677 with PIN: 671 827 052#.
ALCOA
Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.19, at the 510 Center, 2950 Airfield Service Drive, Alcoa. The Audit Committee meeting will be held at 3:50 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners may attend either electronically via Zoom or in person. Due to the pandemic and physical space limitations, the public will only be allowed to attend online or on a conference call. The Zoom meeting ID is https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WNtp50-saKQCyi663fb4WOA and the conference call number is 1-301-715-8592 or 1-253-215-8782 with ID 945-1326-8204 and password 878448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.