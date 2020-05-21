BLOUNT COUNTY
Blount Memorial Hospital Board of Directors will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in the hospital auditorium. The Finance and Audit Committee, the Institutional Planning and Human Resources Committees will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
ALCOA
Industrial Development Board will meet electronically at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29. The meeting will be physically closed to the public due to COVID-19 concerns and an audio recording will be made accessible within 48 hours on the city’s website, www.cityofalcoa-tn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.