ALCOA

Board of Zoning Appeals will meet at 3:30 p.m. May 23 in the Alcoa Municipal Building’s Commission Chambers, 223 Associates Blvd.

TOWNSEND

Beer Board will meet at 7 p.m. May 17 at City Hall, 123 Tiger Drive, to consider a permit for Jeffrey Baerns, of Walker’s Catfish Cabin and BBQ, 7018 East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

Board of Commissioners will meet immediately following at City Hall.

