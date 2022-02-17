BLOUNT COUNTY
Public Library Board of Trustees will meet on Tuesday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m. in the Dorothy Herron Room at the library. This is the rescheduled meeting from February.
MARYVILLE
Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, February 25 at Café Le Rêve on the Maryville High School campus to consider bids for the Maryville Junior High expansion project. For more information call the Maryville City Schools district office at 865-982-7121.
