Alcoa Beer Board will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the Executive Conference Room at the City of Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.
Blount County Fire Department Board of Commissioners will hold its monthly meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, The meeting will be held at the Blount County Fire Protection District Administrative Offices, 808 W Lamar Alexander PKWY, Maryville TN 37801.
City Council of Maryville will conduct public hearings in the Council Chambers of the Maryville Municipal Center, 400 West Broadway Avenue, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
