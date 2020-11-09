BLOUNT COUNTY
Human Resources Committee of County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 via Zoom. Meeting ID: 978 7509 7139
Insurance Committee of County Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 PM via Zoom, Meeting ID: 935 2306 9521
Blount County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:00 PM via Zoom, Meeting ID: 987 5123 0474
Blount County Government Audit Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 via Zoom, Meeting ID: 949 4544 3168
For these meetings, public comment will be permitted in-person at the Blount County Courthouse Commission Meeting Room 430 during the meeting times.
