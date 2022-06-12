ALCOA

Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 16 in the Commission Chambers of the Alcoa Municipal Building, 223 Associates Blvd.

BLOUNT COUNTY

nominating committee of the Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. June 14 in the Dorothy Herron Room at the library, 508 North Cusick St.

marble amphitheater committee of the Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. June 14 in the Dorothy Herron Room.

Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. June 14 in the Dorothy Herron Room.

