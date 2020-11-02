Budget Committee of County Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, via Zoom. Public comment will be permitted in person at the Blount County Courthouse Commission Meeting Room 430 during the meeting time.
Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at Maryville High School, 825 Lawrence Ave. The agenda for each board meeting, as well as the minutes that follow, can be found at www.maryville-schools.org/school-board/ document. For more information, call 865-982-7121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.