Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, at 213 West College Avenue.
Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, in a special called session at 213 West College Avenue. The purpose is to review the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Friendsville and Blount County regarding ARPA funds.
Board of Commissioners will hold a budget workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at 213 West College Avenue.
Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at 213 West College Avenue.
