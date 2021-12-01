Board of Education Collaborative Conferencing Committee will meet to discuss 2022-23 educator salaries at noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Central Office, 831 Grandview Drive, Maryville.
Alcoa Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a called meeting at 3:30 p.m., Monday, Dec.13, in the Alcoa Municipal Building’s Commission Chambers, 223 Associates Blvd. The agenda item is for a request by Pistol Creek Properties LLC for a variance from the front and side yard setback provisions of the Residence District “B” (Lot 11, Cochrans 1st Addition, Blount County Tax ID 047A A 012.00), on Cochran Street.
Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Louisville Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road.
Planning Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9.
City Commission will have its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21.
All meetings will be held in the Townsend Municipal Office, 123 Tiger Dive.
