An annual study measuring how city policy affects individual and public liberties in Tennessee ranked Maryville 17th out of the state’s 30 most populous urban areas.
Gathered by the Beacon Center of Tennessee, data for the group’s “Freedom Index” study placed Maryville nearly halfway between cities that are the most and least “free” in 2020.
The index assesses municipal policy information in four main categories: free enterprise, private property, cost of government and individual liberty. Scores from those categories are then averaged to rank cities on a 1-30 scale where 30 is “least free.”
Beacon Center officials explained in a statement accompanying their findings that the group looks at “a cross section of quantitative policies and indicators to offer a snapshot of freedom at the local level” to come up with the rankings.
Some city government traits evaluated included whether or not they had searchable ordinances, how much various permits cost and if they owned enterprises that could be offered by private entities.
There were nearly 30 of those traits measured for the 2020 study, averaging out to give Maryville a 10 for free enterprise, a 24 for private property, a 21 for cost of government and a 10 for individual liberty.
Maryville city officials said in an emailed response to the study that it was subjective because of the comparison with the top 30 cities by population.
“This means, we are being compared to Nashville, Memphis, and Knoxville, as well as cities that do not have city school systems, and cities that have varying degrees of public services,” a city email states.
The statement adds that each Tennessee city is unique in how it delivers services and that elements addressed in the Beacon study — like higher property taxes — don’t take into account how Maryville supports a school system.
Where the study noted Maryville scored lower on the “freedom scale” because of animal restrictions, short-term rentals and some other limiting policies, city officials said those matters have been discussed by council and researched by staff to make sure policy is reflects citizens’ needs.
“A ‘no restrictions’ policy can have very negative impacts on neighbors,” officials emailed. “Essentially, what is good for one community is not necessarily good for another.”
The Beacon Center identifies as a “nonprofit, nonpartisan and independent organization dedicated to providing expert empirical research and timely free market solutions to public policy issues in Tennessee,” according to its website, where complete 2020 rankings and analysis are available.
