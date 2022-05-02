Scores of written comments to the Blount County Board of Education show widely different views on whom it should choose to be the next director of schools, with calls for a director who has “conservative values,” a “fresh perspective” or an already deep connection to Blount County Schools.
The school board expects to hear more from the public during its meeting Thursday, May 5. The Daily Times filed a public records request to review comment forms and emails submitted between April 4, when the finalists were announced, and April 25, when the board originally expected to vote.
Now the board is scheduled to vote at a 4:30 p.m. meeting Friday, May 6.
The written comments include the views of parents, teachers, community leaders and candidates for office in today’s primary election. The responses submitted by a form were unsigned, but the emails The Daily Times reviewed included the senders’ names.
Several commenters said they see either current assistant director, David Murrell and Jake Jones, as the best for the job.
Murrell is a BCS graduate, has been in charge of human resources for the district for more than a decade and told the board Blount County is the only district where he would want to be a director. One commenter called him, “the most respected and appreciated leader currently serving in BCS.”
Jones, assistant director of curriculum and instruction since 2020, faces opposition from those who object to the use of the novel “Dragonwings” — told from the perspective of a Chinese immigrant family — and have sought to have it removed from sixth grade English language arts classes. One person wrote, “He chose to back a curriculum with a book and ideas that have proven he does not put BCS students or staff first.”
Those who wrote in support of Jefferson County Schools Director Shane Johnston often mention conservative Christian values in their comments.
However, others question his commitment to BCS and ability to lead a district with more than 10,000 students while also serving as pastor of a Baptist church in Madisonville.
Keri Prigmore, who grew up in Blount County and currently is an administrator in Alcoa City Schools, has perhaps the most vocal supporters and opponents. Even some of her supporters question whether she has enough experience to lead the county’s largest public school district.
Group, candidate choices
Ken Lee, a candidate for Blount County Commission District 4, Seat B, submitted a scorecard rating all four candidates on a 5-point scale based on criteria the community identified during the selection process. Lee said the group Smoky Mountain Parents Involved in Education reviewed his tally.
He rated Johnston 4.89, giving him the highest possible mark of 5 on 31 of the 35 categories. Murrell received a 4.2, Jones 3.31 and Prigmore 3.14. Lee gave Jones the only score of 1, under “Involves parents in school decisions.”
Kevin J. McNeill, a candidate for the commission District 4, Seat C, initially wrote only that he supported Johnston. When asked to elaborate he cited not only Johnston’s experience as a director of schools and other qualifications but also said, “I value him as a conservative Christian.”
McNeill wrote that he had reservations about Prigmore’s “liberal views on social issues,” and he discounted Jones and Murrell because, “We need new blood and fresh ideas.”
Carole Jewett, a candidate for the school board’s District 7 seat, called Prigmore’s educational background and experience “exactly what Blount Co. needs.”
The nonprofit groups Blount County United, which promotes diversity, and the Dorthy Mitchell-Kincaid Beloved Community Outreach Foundation Inc. sent letters of support for Prigmore to the school board. The Rev. Willa Estell, pastor of St. Paule A.M.E. Zion Church in Maryville sent a letter of recommendation too.
The records The Daily Times reviewed included an email from Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Kelly Thomas asking school board Chairman Robby Kirkland to call him about Prigmore. When contacted by the newspaper, Thomas called Prigmore “highly qualified.”
Prigmore video
Two of the written comments specifically mention a video Prigmore recorded as part of a series of interviews on why women vote, on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.
“I am a 45-year resident of Blount County, and I love this community, but I have been spit at, I have been called the ‘N’ word, I have been overlooked for promotions and I have been termed that ‘angry Black woman’ when I advocate for people when my white colleagues are called passionate,” Prigmore said, talking about the pain that caused her and calling the actions racist.
In the video she goes on to say that “All lives matter,” but “a disproportionate number of Black men are being killed in the streets,” and that could have been her father, brother or son.
Cynthia Miller, who attended all four of the candidate interviews and supports Johnston, wrote that she believes Prigmore’s video would be “a distraction from the duty of a director of a county school system that includes many different cultures and races. I believe that she has been burdened with someone else’s cause or agenda that could hinder her career direction.”
Doug Bostick referred to the video in writing that Prigmore has “a blatant chip on her shoulder.”
The Rev. Ann Owens Brunger wrote that some Blount Countians might oppose Prigmore just because she is an African American.
“Dr. Prigmore is a unique candidate, as the only women, the only African American, the only person with a Ph.D. She was born and raised in this 93% white county and has always lived here as an African American with grace, compassion and respect toward all people, as have her parents, Dexter and Margie Stewart (Maryville City educator) and her brother, Carl (MHS football star). Her varied experiences as a teacher and administrator and her community service far surpass those of the other candidates.”
An email signed by Chester Richardson, president of Richardson Construction, said that Prigmore “obviously has an agenda that is not based on bettering our schools for the children and families that they serve but rather pushing our schools towards her radical political ideologies.”
His email calls Jones and Murrell quality candidates and notes he has “donated considerable time and money to the local schools.”
If Prigmore is elected, the email said, “I believe we will need to remove our children and our support.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.