The owner of Foothills Mall has filed suit against Publix Tennessee and a developer citing numerous breaches of contract regarding a proposed Maryville grocery store.
An entity calling itself “Foothills Mall Owner Equities” named Publix Tennessee and CHM Foothills 7 in their suit, which was filed Wednesday in Blount County Circuit Court. It claims that developer plans to demolish the old Sears building and build a standalone grocery store would violate a series of agreements and ultimately impede public access to other mall properties.
Specifically, the complaint alleges certain “covenants and easements regarding the development and operation of the various parcels of land included within or adjacent to the mall” would be broken if the Sears building were torn down and a Publix not attached to the mall complex were built.
FMOE sent letters to CHM when it found out what the Knoxville-based developer wanted to do, according to the complaint. When CHM sent site plans to FMOE, it responded that under the contract, FMOE had the right to approve or disapprove the plan to demolish and develop the area.
The company also alleges Publix knows the project “violates the governing contracts, and, nonetheless, intends to move forward.”
The Daily Times announced the Publix development in a July 30 article. The complaint quotes this article, which heralded CHM’s plan to start the project within 60-90 days.
Those “governing contracts” include what the complaint calls a “Tri-Party Agreement” between original owners of the land, established in 1982. Those owners included the company that owned Proffitt’s Department Stores and the parent company of Miller’s Department Store.
“If CHM is permitted to redevelop the Sears building per its site plan, the common spaces of the mall will be negatively impacted, including the common parking facilities, as well as the accessibility of (the) mall to pedestrian and vehicular traffic,” the complaint states.
It adds CHM also breached an agreement by notifying FMOE and the newspaper about its intent to redevelop “in a way that violates the Tri-Party Agreement.”
Among FMOE’s seven complaints against either CHM or Publix, it lists leasCes, agreements and contracts that would be broken if the project moves forward as planned.
“We are hopeful this issue can be resolved and the Publix project will move forward,” CHM Principal Jim Harrison said in a statement texted to The Daily Times by a company spokesman Thursday.
Reporters reached out to Publix representatives who did not respond Thursday.
The complaint had an estimated 500 pages of documentation attached.
Harrison said in late July that CHM wanted to finish the Publix project by mid-2021.
The Foothills Mall manager did not return messages inquiring about how the construction of a Publix would impact the mall. He told The Daily Times on July 29 that mall officials could not comment and would speak to the mall’s owners, which he named as Time Equities Inc., a company based in Brooklyn, New York.
(2) comments
A Publix at that location would be a sorely needed shot in the arm for Foothills Mall. It could surely use it. The "mall" concept is in trouble. This will help. I hope a resolution is forthcoming and construction begins on time. Don't let placement jeopardize presence. I like personally like Foothills Mall, but unless things change for the better soon, people will have little problem deciding between West Town and Ghost Town.
If I were Publix, I'd build somewhere else. Obviously Foothills Mall doesn't need the businessl
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.