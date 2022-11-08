A margin of 373 votes means that Jill Robinson Pugh will be Louisville’s next mayor. In the first contested mayoral election since 2010, Pugh, Louisville’s current vice-mayor, unseated Tom Bickers, the incumbent, with 60.81% of the vote.
Bickers earned 676 votes, while Pugh netted 1,049. Bickers has held the office without a break since 2010, when he took over from Geraldine Anderson, who served as mayor for 17 years.
Bickers’ run for a fourth term was undermined by the financial failure of the 2021 Wolfstock festival. The festival, which was postponed twice because of the pandemic, proved a major talking point throughout the race. An amended 2022 town budget for the festival’s revenue was $300,000. Yet, the show brought in $191,636, leaving the town with a $108,364 difference. Pugh and both of the two successful candidates for Louisville’s Board of Mayor and Alderman, John Loope and Daniel C. Frankin, referenced the event as a catalyst for their runs for office.
In the face of accusations that he’d been irresponsible with the festival, Bickers argued that the town itself did not suffer a loss. Federal COVID-19 funds used to compensate local governments for pandemic-induced losses helped to plug the hole the event had burned into town finances.
To arguments that such funds would have been better spent on other projects, Bickers noted that the money used to make up for the event was specifically designated for losses spurred by COVID and could not have been used for other government business. Because of the two postponements, he told The Daily Times during an October conversation, the festival was an eligible event.
Such arguments were insufficient for Louisville voters.
Pugh has served in Louisville’s government for a decade. She told The Daily Times that she first decided to run for mayor because “I just felt like I could give something back to our town.”
For Pugh, the race was fundamentally about the need for a change. She said that her priorities include fostering involvement with local government, financial transparency, “spending our money wisely,” and addressing growth within the town.
Bickers told The Daily Times, “I’ve had the privilege of serving the town of Louisville for 12 years. It’s important that we respect their (the town’s) decision.”
‘Two new aldermen’
Two new aldermen will also join the town BMA, John Loope and Daniel Franklin; they acquired the top two most votes in a four-candidate race. Matthew Swanger and incumbent Angie Holley came in fourth and third, respectively, losing their bids for the BMA.
In conversations with The Daily Times, both Loope and Franklin expressed their determination to provide the town with a greater number of recreation
al options and a regime of financial transparency.
For Loope, “getting out and seeing and talking to people’’ was a major highlight of the campaign. He hopes to improve local infrastructure, work on the town’s playground facilities and strengthen recreational facilities for seniors. Franklin said that such values also motivate him.
“I will do my best and I will work really hard,” Franklin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.