As groups decorated trees for Christmas on the lawn of Blount County Courthouse on Tuesday, there was one adorable distraction taking his place among the flourish of activity.
Rocky, a dog-in-training for Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, was there representing his agency and just getting a look around. This is the first year SMSD has participated in the Festival of Trees, just one more way of getting exposure for this nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans at no cost to them. To date, 50 mobility assistance dogs have been placed with former military personnel here in East Tennessee and beyond.
Founders of the organization are Mike and Suzy Kitchens; Mike is a veteran himself. Their training facility is just over the Blount County line in Loudon County.
The decorated tree at the courthouse is a dog lover’s delight, with ornaments and bows all sporting a dog theme. There are also a dozen or so with photos of veterans and the dogs they received from this organization.
Carla Navas serves as volunteer director for SMSD. She said being a part of this community event is a way for her organization to gain exposure so they can share the SMSD story and gain more support. She said a number of people approached them on Tuesday, wanting to know more about their services.
Currently, the nonprofit is in need of volunteer puppy raisers, individuals or families who can take an 8-week-old puppy and tend to its needs for 10 months before it goes into a year-long extensive training program. The dogs, once they reach a year old, are housed at SMSD’s kennel for training.
“We are always looking for puppy raisers,” Navas said. “We are always short on puppy raisers. It is a 10-month commitment ... You really have to be committed to do it, but it is incredibly rewarding.”
Each person who is interested, can go to the website, smokymountainservicedogs.org and fill out an inquiry. That will result in a phone call from Navas or one of her volunteer coordinators. There is no age limitation; both employed and retired individuals can become puppy raisers.
Navas was once a puppy raiser herself. She and her husband co-raised a dog with another couple. She said that is an option for those who might need that extra help.
In addition to needing puppy raisers, SMSD also would love more volunteers who could take a dog on the weekend to provide respite. The dogs remain in respite care from Friday afternoon to Monday morning, Navas explained.
“Their job is to not undo what the trainers are doing,” she said. Respite care providers and puppy raisers must go through training before being allowed to take home a dog. Puppy raisers’ training also includes a weekly puppy class, Navas said. She said for those working outside the home, employers must be on board with the plan. Some puppy raisers even take their puppies to work with them.
“You have to be physically able to handle a puppy,” Navas added. “Puppies are tiresome. They will wear you out for sure.” In most cases, it is also preferable to not have other pets in the home, she said.
Volunteers who can provide transport between respite homes and the kennel are also being sought.
After a dog goes through its year-long training program, he or she is they sent to a foster family to live until matched with a veteran. SMSD uses mostly Labrador retrievers and also some golden retrievers.
As Navas and others with SMSD were decorating their Christmas tree on Tuesday, she said a disabled veteran approached and asked how he could get a dog. That is the exact reason for being part of this community event, she said.
“This is a great opportunity so we jumped on it,” Navas said.
