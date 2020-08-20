An Illinois man was arrested Wednesday evening after leading Blount County Sheriff’s deputies on a car chase that ended in Knox County.
Nicholas Michael Ahrens, 35, of Fox Lake, Illinois, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Aug. 19 and charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and theft. He also had an active, extraditable arrest warrant for violation of parole out of Wisconsin.
Just before 8:30 a.m., a Blount County Sheriff’s deputy observed a silver Lexus stopped in the roadway on Old Knoxville Highway near Hunt Road, with a man asleep behind the wheel. When the man awoke and saw the deputy, he sped away, leading deputies on a chase through Alcoa, east Maryville, back to Old Knoxville Highway before coming to an end in Knox County.
Ahrens was stopped when a deputy used the Precision Immobilization Technique — which forces a fleeing vehicle to turn 180 degrees and come to a stop. BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said the technique is only used when road and weather conditions are “right.”
“It causes minimal damage to the vehicles and (minimal) third-party injury,” O’Briant added.
Ahrens then attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly taken into custody.
Due to injuries sustained while attempting to flee from deputies, Ahrens was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was treated for those injuries before being transported to the Blount County jail and charged about 10 hours after the incident.
The 2003 silver Lexus that Ahrens was driving was reported stolen out of Knox County early Wednesday. Deputies said Ahrens has a long criminal history, including multiple DUIs and other charges in Illinois, Nevada and Wisconsin.
He is currently being held on bonds totaling $95,000 and is set to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. Aug. 26. It will be up to the state of Wisconsin on whether to extradite Ahrens for his violation of parole.
