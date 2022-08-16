Fires burn themselves into most survivors’ memories and live there long after they’ve been extinguished. For firefighters, sometimes, one emergency might blur into another.
But officials with the Blount County Fire Protection District will likely remember a structure fire that broke out July 28; it burned up part of one of the district’s former stations, located at 1024 W. Broadway Ave. in Maryville. During a Tuesday, Aug. 16 commission meeting for the fire protection district, its board members discussed what’s left at the old firehall and what’s next.
Though discussion ranged among multiple topics, talk of cleaning up the old station accounted for a significant portion of the meeting. Not all of the damage to the building came from the fire itself, McClanahan noted. The old firehall hadn’t been occupied for months when a lightning strike set it on fire, but the price of containing flames can be pretty steep.
Board member Gerald Kirby noted that the doors were taken off the building — a standard practice during calls — when the Maryville Fire Department arrived at the old station, and there was water damage that will need to be addressed as well.
Unaddressed, water damage could lead to mold and structural problems, McClanahan said. BCFD officials will be required to secure a number of permits to go back into the structure and start cleaning up.
The fire caused around $45,000 in damage, McClanahan said.
Maryville Fire took the call rather than the BCFD, as the old hall is within its coverage area. Given the large area for which county firefighters are responsible — about 320 square miles, according to BCFD Captain Kermit Easterling — the protection district has always been conscious of a need to stay centrally located.
“We all work well together,” board member Gerald Kirby said of emergency responders within the sometimes overlapping jurisdictions in Blount County.
Building codes issues — missing meters, for instance — could also prove problematic for BCFD, as it intends to sell the West Broadway building. Its current asking price is $425,000, and McClanahan commented during the board meeting that he’d noted quite a bit of interest in the structure; he’d taken a call from a potential buyer that morning.
“Maybe we’ll get it cleaned up and it’ll be worth more than it was when we started,” he said.
The fire came as BCFD, first chartered as a private entity in 1948 before becoming a public utility in the ‘80s, is amid other facilities changes. Last January, Easterling told The Daily Times, the district’s administrative building moved to 808 W. Lamar Alexander Parkway, where it continues to undergo expansion and retrofitting.
BCFD also owns neighboring buildings which house on-call firefighters, as well as fire engines. Currently, those living quarters are able to accommodate three firefighters at once, but there are some tentative plans to grow that number as well.
With 25 full time firefighters and about 20 part-time personnel, the protection district has grown along with the county, Easterling commented.
“We’ve never had a true headquarters. A lot of equipment was at this station, or that station, and our other East Broadway station had been damaged by storms,” Easterling said. Blount Fire’s main office on West Lamar Alexander Parkway is a work in progress, he noted, but it and surrounding buildings will serve that purpose when finished.
BCFD runs as a subscription-based service. Subscribers pay $170 a year for coverage. If a fire at a subscriber’s home breaks out and Blount Fire responds, for instance, that subscriber is covered for the cost of the response and does not pay BCFD any fees. For non-subscribers, the fee schedule is steeper: $3,000 per 30 minutes of response.
Yet, personnel stressed in their meeting and in conversations with The Daily Times that BCFD exists to help people. Firefighters aren’t informed about a person’s subscription status on calls, and, as current firefighter James Gattis said, “We’re there for the emergency.”
