After campaigning in Knoxville on Monday, U.S. Senate Republican candidate Bill Hagerty stopped in Maryville for an 15-minute interview with The Daily Times in which he answered questions about a few of the most pressing topics in the current political sphere. This interview has been edited and condensed.
Q: You’ve talked a lot about the Supreme Court nomination and how important it is to go ahead and push that. Why do you think it’s important to fill right now?
A: The voters have spoken. They did in 2016. They had spoken in 2014 by giving us a divided government. They put the Republicans in charge of the U.S. Senate. I think that it was clear to Mitch McConnell then that the voters’ will was a divided government. … In 2018, the voters even expanded the Republican majority. So you’ve got both the White House and the Senate with expanded control — both the same party — and the expectation is that they would both follow through and confirm a Supreme Court justice. I expect them to do it.
Q: Just a little follow-up there — what would be the difference between this situation and the 2016 situation with President Obama and Merrick Garland?
A: A divided body: Senate in Republican hands and a Democrat White House. … People have expanded the Republican majority from 2018. … So we have both the Senate and the White House in the same hands. … That’s the distinction: the voters having divided the government back in 2014.
Q: Why does Amy Coney Barrett have your approval?
A: The No. 1 criteria for me is that a justice or a judge interpret the Constitution, follow the Constitution, not make up new law. She will be a justice that understands that responsibility and will interpret the law, not make it up.
Q: How do you anticipate President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization could change legislation or political conversation surrounding the virus?
A: I don’t think it will have any impact on legislation. I certainly don’t think people want to be mandated or have laws or prohibitions imposed on them. I certainly trust the judgment of the people before some mandate being imposed by the federal government, so I don’t anticipate any sort of legislative change. I certainly think that this and anything that involves the president will increase conversations about it and I think that’s just natural, to be expected.
Q: Do you think the conversation might change?
A: Well, it’s obvious that the Democrats want to use it to their political advantage. They’re trying to derail the confirmation of Judge Barrett right now with that. They’re trying to use that as a rationale to halt the confirmation process, but that’s political in nature, and I think the desire to shut down the economy is political in nature, too. We’ve already been through a shutdown. It was devastating. … I think we’ve seen the consequences now of what a shutdown could yield, and I do not think that’s the direction to go.
Q: Could you talk about your role in Trump’s Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups?
A: What we’re doing now is going back through a regulatory review process with the aim to shorten permitting timelines. … If you think about the way to effectively stimulate the economy, it’s to accelerate not decelerate through the regulatory process. I think we’re going to see the benefit of regulatory acceleration with the COVID vaccines. We’ve got a fast-track process in place right now at the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) that has put us in a position where, if we have a vaccine in production and distribution by the end of this year, that will have happened start-to-finish in what? Eight months time? … It’s really dramatic what can happen if you’re willing to take a fresh look at the regulatory framework. So that was my first and strongest suggestion. The other thing that I’ve been focused on with the task force is getting our supply chains back from China.
On Monday evening, Hagerty’s opponent, Democrat Marquita Bradshaw, released a statement inviting Hagerty to a debate before the Nov. 3 election.
“I am running for a seat in the U.S. Senate because Tennesseans who look like me, who have overcome the same obstacles I have, deserve to have a leader in Washington who understands their lives and the issues that are most important to them. I am that person, and I am running to represent all Tennesseans,” a Bradshaw campaign email stated. “Because of this, I believe that voters across our state deserve to hear more about my policy platform and how it contrasts with the views of my opponent.”
Savannah Newhouse, Hagerty campaign press secretary, responded to Bradshaw’s request for debate in an email to The Daily Times: “First, Bill’s opponent said she didn’t want to debate, and now, she says she wants to. This is just another political stunt, like jumping out of an airplane, rather than telling the people of Tennessee about her radical, socialist policies that would remake America and our state. Bill is committed to listening to the people of Tennessee and representing their conservative values, and not participating in political stunts to assist a failing campaign.”
Editor’s note: Later this week, The Daily Times will pose similar questions to Bradshaw.
Follow @sshreports on Twitter for more from county government reporter Shelby Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.