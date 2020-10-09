The Daily Times interviewed U.S. Senate Democrat candidate Marquita Bradshaw for 15 minutes early Friday. Bradshaw answered questions about some of the most relevant topics in the current political climate. This interview has been edited and condensed.
Q: Do you think the current vacancy in the Supreme Court should be filled soon?
A: The next president should decide who the next Supreme Court justice is.
Q: Does Amy Coney Barrett have your approval? Why or why not?
A: My answer is that the next president should decide who the next Supreme Court justice is, following the precedent that was laid in place in 2016. Right now, the Republicans are being power-thirsty and trying to upset the balance of the Supreme Court.
Q: How do you anticipate President Trump’s recent COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization could change legislation or political conversation around the actual virus?
A: So right now everyone should take COVID-19 very seriously and take all the precautions. Wear a mask, practice good hygiene and hand-washing, and social distancing.
Q: If elected, what would your COVID-19 action plan be?
A: The only way to deal with COVID is to make sure everyone has access to patient centers and health care, no matter who they are, because right now, people need that in order to get through a pandemic. That would be the first plan of action.
Q: And how would you do that? How would you expand health care?
A: Pass universal health care.
Q: What would be your plan, if elected, to rebuild the economy?
A: We need to make sure that we pass a stimulus that helps working people. Right now, we need to be able to survive. We need citizens to maintain housing, so people can be able to stay healthy and safe. And they need health care. And they need to be able to have the support to be able to rebuild the communities better than what the economy was before.
Bradshaw answered all questions posed to Hagerty in 11 minutes. In an effort to stay equitable among the candidates, The Daily Times asked Bradshaw submitted questions from readers and free time to speak, so that she and Hagerty had the same amount of time.
Q: This question is from a reader. Do you want to debate Hagerty? Are you willing to do that?
A: I’m open to a debate with Hagerty, and I had one on the schedule. It’s up to Mr. Hagerty to participate. I have been … reaching out to voters … and they want those issues to be debated. They want the issues that’s most important to be on the stage and actually debated, and so right now we are open to debate, and we have made it very clear.
For the remaining time, Bradshaw was able to speak freely.
“Right now I want everyone to be safe and take precautions like we are. … We are taking many precautions. My team has certain protocols to follow to make sure that people stay healthy and safe. This morning, I am going to take a COVID test. … There are a great many (protocols) built in our schedule to keep people safe. I wish the president would do the same thing because this is serious and lives are on the line and people need to take it seriously and follow the … CDC guidelines.”
Q: Have you been tested for COVID-19 several times along the campaign trail?
Q: You have been traveling across the state. What other precautions has your team taken?
A: To make sure that everybody understands the proper fit test on masks … I have a mother who is in the higher risk population and I still want to make sure that I don’t take anything back because I am one of her caretakers. … This is really serious to me and it’s concerning to see leaders not taking the precautions that they need to take in order to keep our population safe.
There are preexisting conditions that people may have from living around pollution. So pollution is a preexisting condition, and also poverty is a preexisting condition. People need to be able to have safe housing. They need to be able to have clean water and good nutrition in order to stay safe in the pandemic. And we want to make sure that that includes all Americans and all over Tennessee.
Q: You said pollution is a preexisting condition. Talk about that.
A: Well, when it comes to what happens in the environment, it affects people’s health directly. And when you don’t have clean air, clean water and clean soil, then that has caused health conditions in people, ranging from many conditions depending on the type of pollutant. … So we have to make sure that we move into an economy that is based on cleaning up our environment because you cannot continue to have an economy based on industries that pollute our communities.
