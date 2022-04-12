“There’s no such thing as affordable housing any more,” Blount County Commissioner Mike Akard said.
Akard offered this point as one part of a broader discussion of growth in the county at the Tuesday, April 12, Blount County Commission workshop, held a week ahead of a regular commission meeting.
He wasn’t alone in his concern. Affordable housing, development and growth within the county were major topics of the workshop.
Eleven items on the workshop’s meeting agenda referenced county zoning policy, planning or subdivision regulations.
Those items were neither directly approved nor rejected Tuesday; commissioners merely voted to move forward with them during the commission meeting set for April 21.
Several members of the public went to the meeting to urge commissioners to recommend changes to current policy, as did individual members of the commission.
Darrel Tipton, a member of the county’s planning commission, said “Nobody likes growth, the growth we’ve had. I don’t like the traffic and I don’t like some of the developments, but we are trying to keep them clustered and closer to town,” before also decrying the lack of affordable housing in the county.
Kevin McNeill, a current Blount County Commission candidate, offered his approval of agenda items that would, he said, help to “control growth” in the county.
“We need to build houses, but we need to do that responsibly,” he said, by regulating lot sizes and removing language permitting regional planning authorities to make impromptu decisions.
Akard took issue with McNeill’s position on lot size regulation. Speaking before the commission he sits on, he said that a focus on lot size was “shortsighted” given escalating housing costs. “A 1,000 square foot house is now $300,000, no matter how much the lot costs. That’s not affordable housing.”
After public comment pertaining to items on the agenda concluded, the meeting moved from a series of other items into new business, where discussion of zoning and growth continued.
The first item relevant to zoning ordinance addressed cluster development, or dense grouping of residential properties, in the county.
“This commission, in this term, put cluster developments in the zoning, and you and I were all involved – if you were here that day – in making them be a possibility. This commission, in this term, put cluster developments in the zoning, and it was a mistake,” Akard said, discussing an agenda item, which, if passed by the commission, would remove cluster developments from rural residential district and suburbanizing zoning.
His push was successful; the commission voted to move that item, and all other items pertaining to zoning, forward to the April 21 commission meeting.
Discussion of the items focusing on zoning and subdivision issues from other members also demonstrated widespread worries about growth.
Other than amendments to the language of the zoning recommendations, meant to clarify the commission’s meaning with terms such as “suburbanizing zone,” the commission exhibited general agreement that changes to zoning must arrive sooner rather than later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.