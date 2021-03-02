Blount County commissioners and school board members still have questions over plans to hire a facilities director.
The Blount County Commission last month approved spending for the position for the remainder of this fiscal year, but a memorandum of understanding for the position is on the Board of Education agenda for Thursday, March 4.
Even with agreement, finding someone to do the job could be a challenge.
“It is a pretty intense job description, but then it’s a pretty intense job,” Mayor Ed Mitchell said during the commission’s Education Committee meeting Tuesday.
For comparison, he noted DENSO Manufacturing Tennessee Inc. has about 2 million square feet under roof, while Blount County Schools has about 2.2 million square feet. Add county buildings including the jail, justice center, operations center and courthouse and that’s close to 3 million square feet total for the facilities director to oversee.
Mitchell said he, Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt and their fiscal administrators have been working on the idea for a year and a half, recognizing that facilities issues seem to generate the most controversy between the school board and County Commission.
“It gives us an opportunity to plan and budget and put some things in place that need to happen over the next few years,” the mayor said.
Commissioners and school board member Debbie Sudhoff raised questions during the meeting, from funding the position to the reporting structure.
“No one is being taken out of the loop,” Mitchell said, explaining that spending decisions still will have to go through the school board, county Budget Committee and County Commission.
While it may be difficult in the early years, he said, “I think in the long run the whole entire county wins with this. The school system wins, I think the county wins and the taxpayers win.”
“We’ve got a lot to do in the next five to 10 years in terms of taking care of our buildings,” Britt said. “We’ll save money in the long term if we have somebody who is highly capable of doing these things.”
Commissioner Brad Bowers said he wished the commissioners had seen the proposed memorandum of understanding before voting on the position last month.
Mitchell said it did not exist at that time.
“I did not like the fact that we were approving monies last month for a position that we really don’t understand what it looks like,” Commissioner Steve Mikels said. He said he thinks funding for the position should come equally from the schools and county budget, so the person may not be inclined to lean one way or another.
Sudhoff asked about the BCS maintenance supervisor reporting to the facilities director, a county employee, rather than the director of schools.
“Any time an issue comes up, I think that Rob and I are going to address this together,” Mitchell said. “I’m not going to make any decision dealing with the schools that doesn’t involve the director of schools.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.