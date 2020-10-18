It didn’t look like much at first, but Gena Tussey knew what could be.
“When we first got (the building), all it was was a concrete floor and a tin roof and these beams … we saw the potential. And so I cashed out a bunch of 401Ks,” Tussey told The Daily Times laughingly, “because it’s right in the middle of COVID.”
That building has since morphed into the new studio for Station House Photography, Tussey’s business. Tussey held a grand opening for the studio, located at 306 Memorial Drive, Maryville, on Saturday, hosting family and friends with a cookout.
The studio sits on four acres of land Tussey and her family own; they use other parts of it as makeshift air bed-and-breakfasts, all to help support Tussey’s 82-year-old mother. They only currently use about one and a half acres, but plan to clear the rest starting later this year.
Station House Photography primarily does photography work for families, pets and companies, including the University of Tennessee and a jet manufacturer. The business was previously headquartered in downtown Maryville for approximately seven years, first on East Harper Avenue, then on North Court Street.
“Maryville’s our home,” Tussey said.
But Tussey, tired of paying rent, yearned to own a space, one in which clients would marvel at the unique and expressive decorations and props. She also wanted a building more handicap-accessible, as many of her clients are elderly.
She designed and created most of the studio herself, except for some electrical work. It features multiple different photo settings, from Christmas-themed to a setup of a skeleton human taking pictures of skeleton pets, a piece of art all its own.
The acreage itself is part of the draw, too; Tussey said many clients will come in from out of town, often with large families, and spend the night at the property amidst their photography sessions.
“And then they’ve got a nice, relaxing place where they don’t have to worry about hurrying or anything else like that,” Tussey said.
Arguably Tussey’s favorite setting in the studio is one of a medieval glass window, complete with manufactured gray rocks surrounding it.
The story of how she acquired the piece is just as unique as the studio itself; recently, after watching a nearly three-year-old episode of television show “Salvage Dogs” and noticing the cast members taking windows out of an old Presbyterian church, she called and asked if the window was still available.
It was. The initial asking price was steep, but once the seller threw in free shipping, Tussey was sold.
“So that’s where my stimulus check went,” Tussey said.
The window had seven layers of paint, one of which was lead, so Tussey had plenty of work to do in completely refinishing it. Every glass pane also had to be pulled out by hand; she used dental equipment for that task.
Tussey self-made all the rocks surrounding the window, she used a meatloaf pan to mold the bigger ones and a pencil box for the smaller rocks.
“Just from strip to top, it took me 72 hours,” Tussey said.
The work was well worth it, though.
“In my opinion, it’s our centerpiece,” Tussey said.
Now, Station House Photography’s new studio is ready for action, with Tussey welcoming clients to the wacky and enjoyable world she has created.
“We have fun and we obviously do award-winning work,” Tussey said. “And have it quirky and just oddball. That’s kind of the whole idea. You don’t want to go into a stuffy school to have your pictures made or whatever.
“You want to be relaxed and have it just be fun.”
