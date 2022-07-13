Presenters in the third annual Race Relations Symposium set for Saturday, July 16, see the event as a way for an already great community to become even stronger and more informed.
The symposium, hosted by Blount County United and NAACP, will take place via Zoom from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The theme is “Moving Forward in Becoming the Beloved Community Through Knowledge and Understanding.”
Presenters will include the Rev. Benjamin Lewis, whose topic will be All of our Biases (10:30 a.m.). Kathy Chiles will talk about Understanding Critical Race Theory, (11:35 a.m.) while Keri Prigmore will address the Intent versus Impact of using hurtful words (1:15 p.m.). Erika Henderson’s topic will be Facing History and Ourselves (2:30 p.m.). In addition, there will also be a session on the faith community and race relations.
A period of open discussion will take place from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
Lewis has worked with all three local school systems on issues of diversity. He is a chaplain at the University of Tennessee Medical Center and serves as pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Alcoa. He will talk about the different kinds of biases that exist everywhere and the need for individuals to recognize their own.
“We all have biases, all of us, no mater what race, generation or culture,” he said. “We all have them and there is not just one kind. There are several.”
Those biases include unconscious ones, generational, gender, class and education, this community leader said.
“Right now there are —for the first time in the history of our country — five different generations in the workplace,” Lewis said. “There are people in their 70s and 80s still in the workplace, down to Gen X and Gen Z and 15- to 16-year-olds. A person who is 15 or 16 has no concept of the life of a person who is 65 or 70.”
As a Baby Boomer himself, Lewis said he is one who also needs to look at his own biases. Maybe it’s against those 20-year-olds, he said.
Prigmore serves as director of attendance for Alcoa City Schools. She, like Lewis, has participated in the Race Relations Symposium previously. She said her goal is to help people be more mindful of how they speak to one another.
“What we don’t consider hurtful in our own realm, in our own household, can translate as hurtful to someone else,” she said. That includes bullying in school and behaviors as adults, she said.
Chiles is an associate professor at the University of Tennessee and teaches about African American and Native American literature, early American literature and also critical race theory.
“My presentation will define Critical Race Theory and emphasize that it is not being taught in K-12 schools,” she explained. “More importantly, it will explain how the recent mischaracterization of CRT is hurting our public schools, a crucial part to a functioning democracy. We know our schools in this county are fantastic and we support them.”
She hopes those who want to better understand CRT will participate in the Saturday symposium. CRT is a topic that has been raised in communities across the country recently.
“CRT is a framework for identifying and analyzing the production of racial categories, systems and structures of racial inequities and how racism intersects with power,” Chiles said. “It originated in law schools with scholars such as Derrick Bell, Kimberle Crenshaw, Richard Delgado and many others, and then has moved into many disciplines, including sociology, philosophy and literary studies. These scholars wanted to figure out why, after the Civil Rights era of the 1960s, many aspects of the lives of people of color had not changed.”
Chiles went on to say, “It is interested in how racism and racial inequities are embedded within our social institutions and practices, such as health care, housing, education, the criminal justice system and the labor market. CRT wants to understand how things we choose to do produce differential outcomes by race, and CRT is interested in how to change things for the better — for racial equity and social justice.”
The Rev. Willa Estell, one of the organizers of the symposium, said understanding CRT is complex. She said topics often get politicized and stands are taken without adequate research.
“We sometimes take sides without taking the time to investigate for ourselves and understand for ourselves,” she said.
That pieces of history are sometimes left out also gives a one-sided perspective, she added. No one should be made to feel guilty. Acknowledgement is just that, she said, that these things did happen.
Work still needs to be done regarding diversity in the workplace and improving race relations, Lewis said. Events like this symposium help to bridge understanding with action, he said.
“It is so important for us to have these conversations,” this pastor said.”It helps us grow personally and professionally. It brings us closer.”
Lewis added that he has lived in other parts of the country, but right here is where he wants to be. “Blount County is a great place to live,” he said. “There is no place like Blount County.”
