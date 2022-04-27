Maryville High School senior Rachel M. Huffer is receiving a corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship award.
The National Merit Scholarship Corp. announced Wednesday, April 27, that Huffer is among about 1,000 high school seniors who have won scholarships financed by about 136 corporations, company foundations and other business organizations.
Scholars were selected from students who advanced to the Finalist level in the Nation Merit Scholarship competition. Corporate sponsors provide scholarships for children of their employees, residents of communities the company serves or students who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.
Huffer is considering a career in architecture, according to the NMSC. Her scholarship is from Fluor Foundation, which funds Merit Scholarships to recognize outstanding students who are children of employees of Fluor Corp. and its subsidiaries.
Most of the corporate awards are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.
