Empty Pantry Fund board members and other volunteers weren’t quite sure what to expect Thursday when they arrived at the Tennessee Army National Guard Armory for a most untraditional day of packing food baskets. Would there be enough volunteers to pack more than 1,400 baskets? How would the new process, mandated by COVID-19 safety requirements, work?
They didn’t have to worry. As EPF President Lon Fox said, “It was a great day for the Empty Pantry Fund. In the middle of COVID, we didn’t let it conquer us — we conquered it.”
Fox, along with EPF Secretary Morgan Hodson and Treasurer Tony Clark, worked the entire day, from before 9 a.m. when the first of three shifts of volunteers came to pack food baskets for less-fortunate Blount County residents until after 7 p.m. when packing was complete.
Traditionally, the work is done in one evening with an army of volunteers packed elbow to elbow at the armory and vying for an opportunity to be of service; due to social distancing in this pandemic year, no more than 50 volunteers could be at the armory at any one time.
“It’s been a really interesting day,” Fox said. “I don’t know if we had about the same number of volunteers as we’d normally have, but everybody pitched in and worked. We asked them to do more than they’ve ever had to do, but our volunteers stepped up to the plate and did it.
“It went like a well-oiled machine,” he added. “I’m amazed with how smooth it actually went. We were done even before the third shift was supposed to end.”
Tradition continues
Volunteers Albert Leitch and his wife, Gail, didn’t let a pandemic stop them from a Christmas tradition they’ve observed for decades. Leitch said he had his first taste of EPF volunteerism when he was 10 or 12 years old and rode on a delivery route with the late Milburn Waters and Bruce Watt. Several years later, he was volunteering again.
“I started back at about the age of 20 and been doing it ever since,” Leitch said. “That’s been about 50 years now.”
Leitch plans to volunteer at today’s distribution and also has a delivery route for Sunday morning. “That’s what I’ve done all these years, delivery. We just started packing about 10 years ago.”
He keeps coming back because, he said, “It’s the right thing to do. You do the best you can, and that’s what we’re here for: the love of the community and people who need help. It’s an enjoyable thing to do. People don’t realize it, but nothing pays as good as volunteer work. You don’t think about it, but it does.”
Marshall Jackson and his wife, Bev, have been volunteering for both packing and delivery since 1996. The then-Louisiana residents learned of Empty Pantry Fund while vacationing here and made a contribution after meeting Chairman Paul Bales. Jackson said after volunteering that first time, they have not missed Christmas with EPF more than a couple of times since, even before moving to Blount County several years after.
“This gives me a chance to do for somebody else,” Jackson said. “God has been so good to me — I don’t mind helping somebody else out and Christmas is a good time to do it.”
He said the camaraderie of traditional packing night was still evident although different. “You don’t have people going around hugging on each other and that kind of stuff,” he said. “People miss that. They miss being close to one another.”
While many regulars worked, new faces could be seen, too.
“We had a whole lot of new people this year,” Fox said. “We missed some of the people who normally come. They couldn’t come this year and we completely understand that. At the same token, we welcome the new faces to get more people involved in the Empty Pantry Fund and this community project.”
Distribution Saturday
Recipients who are able to do so and who signed up for their food baskets and toys through Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County will pick up their packages today at the armory. The schedule is staggered by the first letter of the recipient’s last name, with the time given at the time of application. They are asked to wear a mask during pickup.
“We’ve asked our volunteers to wear a mask to protect them, and our expectation is that they wear a mask to protect our volunteers,” Fox said. “That’s one way they can say ‘thank you’ to our volunteers because our volunteers are the reason we can do this.”
Recipients will not have to leave their cars. Instead, the packages will be placed inside their vehicles for them.
Deliveries will be made on Sunday to those who are homebound.
Donations
BALANCE FORWARD: $96,356.47
Robert and Michelle Evick, $25
In memory of Ray Henderson, $250
In memory of my parents: J.F. and Sue Thompson by B. Susan Thompson, $100
In memory of my husband Bill Driskill and son David Driskill by Joyce Driskell, $200
Barry Davis, $200
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $50
Bernard Decker, $1,000
Janie Haley, $50
In honor of Dr. Ryan Joshi, an amazing ER doctor at Blount Memorial Hospital,by Phillip and Mary Johnson, $100
George and Mary Nell Nasser, $50
In memory of Alice and Bob Hirche, $100
Sandra and Carl Townsend, $100
Judith Greene, $500
In memory of Fern and Helen Heaton, $25
In memory of Will and Bessie Ownby, $25
In memory of my brothers, Dean and Dale, by T.L. Hutton, $20
In memory of Steve Tate by T.L. Hutton, $10
Elton and Patsy Jones, $100
In memory of Jim Rogers and Scott McInturff by Charlie and Linda Rogers, $100
In memory of our families by J.R. an Sharon Young, $100
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Harry E. Blankenship by James and Glenda Darrell, $150
Staff of the Soup Kitchen – Alcoa, $200
TOTAL: $99,911.47
