Whether they played basketball, baseball or the sport in which Lon Herzbrun made a name for himself, Blount County’s old guard is in agreement: They don’t make them like “Lonnie” any more.
Herzbrun, who died on Friday at the age of 85, is being remembered this weekend as a football standout, a passionate coach, an enthusiastic fitness advocate … but more than anything else, an old-school guy who came of age during an era when the football field was truly a place where pain was an ally and the sweat and blood shed on the way to victory bound men together for a lifetime.
“Back then, the discipline was pretty high and the expectations were pretty high,” said Mike Edwards, a University of Tennessee basketball standout who played during the 1970s, when Herzbrun served as linebackers coach of the football team. “You were expected to perform not only on the field but in the classroom. Appearances were big, as was the way you conducted yourself, and money wasn’t even a part of it. It was just old-school values like you were raised with at home.
“Both of us were old school guys, and we had that bond. Back then, you were expected to play hurt! We had a training room at UT, but that was the last place you wanted to go. You wanted to play, because if you didn’t, somebody was going to be there to take your place.”
In the wake of Herzbrun’s passing, however, Edwards and his co-hosts of “The Sports Page” radio show — launched by Herzbrun and Bob Gilbert more than four decades ago — are in agreement: No one will be able to take Herzbrun’s place.
“Blount County has lost an icon,” declared Donnie Moore. “Lon Herzbrun has left his legacy not only on sports, but on Blount County as a whole, and there will never be another.”
A resident of Blount County since 1956, Herzbrun was born in West Virginia and was a three-sport captain during his days at Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington, D.C., before attending the University of Tennessee in 1954. Playing for Coach Bowden Wyatt alongside the late Johnny Majors, Herzbrun joined the Army afterward, serving as a Ranger and a paratrooper while continuing to play football.
He was named Most Valuable Player of the Fort Campbell team in 1960, and while stationed at Fort Eustis (now Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia), he was named Outstanding Service Player when his team won the Armed Forces Championship. After his military service, he spent a preseason with the Washington Redskins before playing for the semi-pro Knoxville Bears from 1964 to 1966.
At the same time, he began his coaching career at Fulton High School, where he remained until 1968. The following year, he returned to his alma mater to serve as linebackers coach from 1969 to 1976. His first year, Coach Doug Dickey asked Herzbrun to implement a free weight program for the team, Herzbrun recalled in a 2013 interview with The Daily Times. As a linebacker coach, Herzbrun had a hand in molding the All-American careers of Jack Reynolds, Jackie Walker, D.D. Lewis and Steve Kiner.
“As a coach, you’re only as good as your players, and he had some good players,” said Ray Trail, Herzbrun’s long-time friend and the offensive line coach for the Vols during the same era. “He was a great coach and did a good job, and his players liked him. He was a competitor, too, and it didn’t matter what he did.
“My offensive line had to block on his linebackers during practice, and I tell you what, you better bring your boots, because you’re going to get rolled around. We did a lot of one-on-one and two-on-two, the kinds of things you can’t do anymore. We did the basics of football — blocking and tackling — and Lonnie did a great job at that. He was a fundamentals coach, and that meant the most to him.
“We always started from the ground up every day, and by the time we got them to the top, they were football players,” Trail added.
In 1977, Herzbrun left UT to serve as defensive coordinator for the Maryville College Scots. A year earlier, he had opened Olympia Athletic Club in downtown Maryville, which he and his family (including son Eric and daughter Yvette) ran until 2018, when they sold it to Steve Hepperly. It was at Olympia that Herzbrun partnered with “The Sports Page” founder, the late Bob Gilbert (former sports editor for The Daily Times, among other outlets), to launch the show in 1980.
“The preliminary focus of the show was always to promote the athletes in Blount County, and when we took over in 2011, he was in our corner to get the focus back on the local athletes and the local programs,” said former Major League baseball player and William Blount teacher and baseball coach Charlie Puleo, the current host, alongside Moore and Edwards, of “The Sports Page.”
“Lonnie was definitely a big factor in us formatting the show in that direction,” he said. “It was always a matter of, ‘We need to recognize the local programs and the local athletes.’ Our motto has been, these last 11 years, ‘bringing you the best in local sports,’ and that’s a tribute to what Lon and Bob Gilbert started.”
“Lon always said that we need to get these kids and coaches and put them on our show, and it will help build their confidence, which will bring them to an even higher level,” Edwards added. “That just made him feel really good that we could do that. I would like to think that Lon had a lot to do with the success of the athletes here in Blount County.”
In a sense, Edwards pointed out, Herzbrun never stopped coaching, all the way to the end: Three weeks ago, Herzbrun made one of his regular guest appearances on “The Sports Page” and gave the guest athletes some sage advice no doubt passed on to him during his own playing days:
“‘Confidence comes from repetition,’” Moore recalled. “He was as invested in the future of football as he was in the past, and he was so proud of our local athletes.”
“Lonnie was a great coach, but he was a greater support of all those Blount County schools and those kids,” Trail added. “That’s what ‘The Sports Page’ was developed to do, and it’s amazing the kids you see come through there. It’s the only program I know in the state that recognizes local people like that.”
And that, Puleo pointed out, may be the biggest legacy Herzbrun leaves behind. There are plenty of stories about him, Puleo said, all stemming from Herzbrun’s status as a local legend, and his zest for living life with the same intensity he showed on the football field.
“The guy was a Renaissance man: an all-state basketball and football player in high school, a football player for UT, a pilot, a paratrooper,” Puleo said. “He had a new car every week, it seemed, when he would show up for the radio show. He had a cabin in the mountain that he sold and got a motor home instead. He always had something going on.
“He was a treasure, and he’ll truly be missed. It’s a sad day for Blount County.”
Herzbrun is survived by his wife, Wilma; a son, Eric Herzbrun; a daughter, Yvette Herzbrun; and numerous grandchildren and extended family members. Services for Herzbrun will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at Fairview United Methodist Church, 2508 Old Niles Ferry Road in Maryville. Look for additional obituary information in Tuesday’s edition of The Daily Times.
