Blount County Fire Protection District cleared a Louisville residence early Wednesday after someone called regarding a possible “radioactive material situation.”
BCFD Chief Doug McClanahan said about 11:15 a.m. that the situation on Miser Station Road in Louisville “ended up being a service call” and that no one was in danger.
“We had been there last year and they had some containers that were marked ‘radioactive,’” McClanahan said.
“It’s very low grade and the (U.S.) Department of Energy became involved with that last year and said everything was fine: They had a cleanup company come in and take it off their hands.”
The residents “found some more,” according to McClanahan, but “there was no danger, no hazard and we just referred her back to the cleanup company.”
He added the incident was the equivalent of a smoke alarm going off without a fire.
DOE was contacted Wednesday and talked to a BCFD captain, but they will probably also recommend the resident contact the cleanup company.
The residence was in the 3900 block of Miser Station Road.
