The opening of the U.S. Highway 129 underpass at Tesla and Tyson boulevards will be delayed until sometime next week, a general manager working on the project told the Tennessee Department of Transportation on Monday.
Originally set to open Tuesday, Aug. 24, the opening has been put off because of recent heavy rain, city of Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said Monday.
As the underpass opens, crews also will begin removing the offramp exit to Mills Street from Tesla Boulevard.
More information on the opening will be in The Daily Times as it becomes available.
