Gate receipts from the Smoky Mountain Classic over the weekend have yet to be counted. However, they are hardly considered relevant in establishing whether or not this summer’s tournament was a success.
“It was a success because we were able to do it,” said Chris Clark, Assistant Director of the Parks and Recreation Commission in Blount County. “We had a good event — good tournament — with a lot of good games. A lot of folks visited Blount County who were just glad to be out and be a part of something.”
With the coronavirus putting just about everything in the sports world into question, Parks and Rec managed to hold its 52nd annual “Smoky.” Regarded as one of the premier softball tournaments in the country, the four-day event features top-ranked teams across the United States as well as a handful of local squads.
“Our staff at Parks and Recreation does such a great job of working hard to pull off a great event,” Clark said. “We know what the Smoky means to us, but it’s always great to hear what it means to other people.”
Festivities kicked off Thursday night with the Home Run Derby and came to a close Sunday afternoon in the championship, in which Dan Smith defeated Anarchy, 32-17.
The tournament was originally scheduled for July before the pandemic resulted in its postponement, marking the first time in the event’s 52 years of existence that the date had to be moved.
Parks and Rec staff was tasked with making sure the four Blount County venues met certain safety guidelines, such as having separate entrances and exits at the gates as well as cleaning dugouts after each game. The United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) also had protocols limiting contact between players, such as not permitting handshakes after games.
“We made sure to keep people aware of things that are still going on that we need to protect ourselves from and make sure we’re doing it the right way,” Clark said. “There were things that were put into place by all parties to make sure it was a safely run event.”
A pandemic wasn’t the only complicating force with the tournament. Heavy rain on Saturday morning kept maintenance staff busy tending to fields and making them playable by that afternoon.
“Our maintenance department did a great job when we lost four hours of playing time Saturday morning,” Clark said. “The work that they did was fantastic.”
This year’s competition also didn’t disappoint. A Kentucky-based A-team, Sports Reach, upset two major teams — Pure and two-time defending Smoky champion, Resmondo, — on its way to a third-place finish. T4C — a squad out of East Tennessee — also upset a pair of conference opponents before finishing ninth with a 3-2 record.
“To have a local team make it that far into the event was really kind of surprising, but it was also good for the area,” Clark said. “The local teams that had already lost were on the hill cheering for them. It was a great atmosphere.”
