With the ground already soaked from the above-average rainfall in our area, water is standing in roadways and walkways and causing hazardous driving conditions throughout in Blount County due to rainfall that is not expected to ease for the next few days.
The National Weather Service in Morristown issued a flash flood watch for Blount County on Wednesday carrying over until Friday morning.
A stationary front covering Blount County caused by warm air coming from the east meeting cold air coming from the west has led to the soggy conditions.
“When they stall, you get too much water. Just too much rain,” said NWS meteorologist Tod Hyslop.
Since Tuesday, it has rained close to two inches at McGee Tyson according to the NWS website. The forecast is calling for around two more inches on Thursday and Friday.
The NWS is reminding people to “turn around don’t drown. Drivers are also being reminded that it only takes six inches of water to cause vehicles to lose control.
The NWS suggests getting to higher ground if floodwater rises around you.
The chance of rain on Friday goes down to 30% in the afternoon and skies are expected to clear by Friday night. However, there is a 40% chance of snow of Saturday and a 50% chance of rain.
Blount County Schools and Loudon County Schools will be closed today due to possible flooding conditions.
