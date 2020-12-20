Rainbow trout are back in Maryville, ripe for catching and greater in number than in 2019.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Friday restocked Greenbelt Lake and a portion of Pistol Creek in downtown Maryville, this year with even more of the colorful fish than last year.
TWRA, the city of Maryville and the Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited (LRCTU) teamed up for the first time in December 2019 to put 400 fish in the lake and 300 in the Jack Greene Park portion of Pistol Creek three times from December through February.
On Friday, the agency brought 600 trout for the lake and 300 for the creek. Once again, the two bodies of water will be stocked once each month through February.
“We stocked a little light last year,” TWRA Region IV biologist Sally Petre told The Daily Times.
Petre visits East Tennessee stocking locations throughout the year, talking to anglers about their trout-fishing experiences. In 2020, the local enthusiasm was strong, so strong that Petre said Maryville has put itself on the trout-fishing map.
“(Maryville) was one of the most successful places in the state for community fishing,” she said. “You had a really high amount of people fishing compared to other places.”
Not only are trout-fishing rates higher than usual in Maryville, this year Petre said the fish may be a little bigger, too: Friday’s shipment from Buffalo Springs Hatchery in Grainger County included some broodfish, which are larger than non-spawning stock.
That doesn’t mean trout will start producing offspring in Maryville waters. They can only survive in colder temperatures — below 70 degrees — which is why they’re only stocked during the winter months.
Additionally, If the local 2020-21 trout fishing season is anything compared to last year’s, the fish will be gone before March of the new year.
Efforts to stock the rivers come in part thanks to former LRCTU President Ernie Frey and former City Councilman Joe Swann, who both praised the program in its inaugural year. Frey’s group adopted a portion of Pistol Creek, dedicating to keeping it clean and encouraging anglers of all ages to catch trout.
“The chapter wishes to present a good experience for everyone using the Greenway and fishing,” LRTCU leaders stated in their November 2020 newsletter, inviting members to help with cleanup along the downtown greenway.
Though the group operates camps and events elsewhere in Blount County, having an accessible, central location in Maryville enhances its efforts to encourage fly-fishing in the area.
Other East Tennessee rainbow trout stocking locations include Fountain City in Knox County and Oneida in Scott County.
