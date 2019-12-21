When Maryville’s waterways — Pistol Creek, the Bicentennial Greenbelt Park Lake — reach winter temperatures, fish and the anglers seeking them disappear until spring.
But the 2019-20 winter is going to be different.
That’s because on Friday, with a steadily growing crowd in tow, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stocked both stream and lake with rainbow trout — 400 of them.
Agents from the Buffalo Springs Hatchery drove 45 minutes south with a tank full of fish averaging 12.5-inches in size. From 1:45-3 p.m., Tim Williams and Roger Bitz scooped the slick and slightly confused critters from their temporary home on the back of a pickup and into orange and white buckets, held out by residents and Trout Unlimited members.
Jim Jolley, dressed in a red shirt and Santa Claus hat, was one of the first to have his bucket filled with wriggling fish, which he then poured into the creak. Bystanders watched as the trout scrambled to find shelter in the dark recesses along the banks.
It wasn’t long before parents, toddlers, teenagers and Maryville city employees — including Stormwater Program Manager Dale Jayne, who has been connected to the project since it was first conceived — were joined by anglers with poles and bait at the ready.
“The whole idea was, rather than have people go to the mountains, bring the mountains here,” Trout Unlimited member Steve Young said as he watched the fishing commence.
“The state wants to encourage people to get into trout fishing,” Jolley — who could have been mistaken for a blue-jeaned, trout-gifting Santa Claus — commented.
‘Anyone’
That is definitely the idea, according not only to local fishing enthusiasts, but to TWRA officials as well.
“Anyone can fish,” said TWRA Region IV biologist Sally Petre, who supervised Friday’s stocking operation. She explained stocking trout in urban communities invites people to enjoy the sport just minutes from their doorsteps instead of deep in the mountains.
“You don’t have to load up the car and drive and have all the special gear and know exactly what you’re doing. Here, we’re bringing the fish into the community for anyone to access, and I think that’s really important,” Petre said.
TWRA has been doing the same thing as communities like Fountain City in Knox County and Oneida in Scott County, which already have been recipients of the multicolored fish.
“We want it to be easy for people and we want all different types of anglers to be able to use the area,” Petre said, noting that there are no specific bait or hook restrictions.
There are no age limitations either.
During the stocking, Trout Unlimited member Pat Tully stooped to the side of the stream with his 2-year-old, Aubri.
“Those are rainbow trout,” he explained as the fish darted away. “Can you say rainbow trout?”
The fish not only brought an opportunity for kids to bond with their parents, they also called back memories to those who have fished in the county for years. “Fishing has always been part of my life,” Maryville City Council member and former Mayor Joe Swann said in a press release put out by the city Thursday. “I hope many in our community are able to get out and fish with their kids and make some lasting memories.”
Happy anglers
Fishing enthusiasts have been preparing for the stocking with more than just bated breath. They’re also monitoring the environment. The Little River Chapter of Trout Unlimited has picked up more than 100 pounds of litter around the stream and lake in preparation for Friday, according to the city’s release.
“Whenever we get extra people down in here, they can use worms and canned corn and Velveeta cheese: They can fish with almost anything,” Ernie Frey said in an interview Friday. “There’s a new group of people who are going to be hanging out on the greenway, and I just want to find out what our needs are.”
Frey, president of the local Trout Unlimited chapter and a Maryville resident, is one of the primary brains behind bringing the fish to Maryville and said it’s important to take care of the city as more anglers make the pilgrimage downtown.
He said the chapter and its members have adopted a segment of the stream and he sees it as their responsibility to keep up with it.
“We want to ensure the area remains a beautiful, safe resource for its wildlife and the community,” Frey said in the city’s press release.
There is sure to be a steady stream of anglers in the area if the rainbow trout’s inaugural day was any indication, but the fish themselves are not likely to run out this season.
Petre confirmed there will be two more stockings in 2020, one in January and one on February. In the meantime, TWRA will keep a scientific eye on the process, especially since this is the first time the city has hosted any trout at all, much less the 400 currently adjusting to their new homes.
“We’ll be out there talking to anglers and asking them how many fish they’ve caught and we’ll do a little bit of analysis and science to determine if those stocking rates are working for that system,” Petre said.
That’s what will determine the next two month’s stocking amounts, she explained, adding that, by comparison, Fountain City’s enthusiasm meant their rate has gone up. “We wanted to make anglers happier,” she said.
Meanwhile, the fish are ripe for catching.
Just after the final trout was cast into Greenbelt Lake, one of the anglers caught the first one, proudly showing it off to nearly 15 other sportsmen — teens and seasoned pros alike — before tossing it back.
